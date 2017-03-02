At Least 1 Injured in Crash at Theodore Walmart

Mobile Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene of a bad accident in Theodore.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. in front of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road. Southbound lanes are closed at this time.
At least one person has been transported to the hospital.
News five will continue to follow this story and provide more updates as we get them.
