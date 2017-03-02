At Least 1 Injured in Crash at Theodore Walmart

By Published:
theodore-dawes-crash

Mobile Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene of a bad accident in Theodore.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. in front of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road. Southbound lanes are closed at this time.
At least one person has been transported to the hospital.
News five will continue to follow this story and provide more updates as we get them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s