Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

Mobile Police want you to take a good look at surveillance video taken at the Exxon Gas Station at 5895 Highway 90. You see a red Ford Crown Victoria pull up beside the gas pumps, the driver’s and front passenger doors open and two men exit the car. As the men approach the car another camera captures a closer look at their faces.

Both men enter the store, the passenger walks out of the store and runs toward the car. He returns armed with a gun and more clothing to hide his face.

He tries to keep his face covered while continuing to point the gun at the clerk. As the gunman grabs a stash of cash, a tattoo can be seen on his left hand.

If you know who these men are, please call Mobile Police.

