Alcohol Ban, Beach Safety and Spring Break in Baldwin County

Blue lights and handcuffs were almost as common last Spring Break as beach balls and palm trees. “We won’t tolerate things that have gone on in other areas,” says Gulf Shores Police Chief Ed Delmore. “We never have and we never will.”

Last year Gulf Shores banned alcohol from their beaches two weeks into the season. This year the ban starts before spring breakers even arrive. “Last year, after some steps had been taken by our neighbors to the East, we had a different crowd, lets just put it that way, and if that different crowd finds them another location then that’s probably okay too,” says Gulf Shores/Orange Beach tourism director Herb Malone.

Because of the ban unincorporated Fort Morgan is expected to see an increase in the college crowd. More law enforcement will also be there. “I think we learned a little bit of a lesson last year in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan and we will be ahead of it this year,” says Major Anthony Lowery with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The welcome mat is out at Alabama beaches but only for those who plan to play by the rules.

The alcohol ban includes everyone on the beach in the city limits of Gulf Shores. It begins March 4th and runs through April 16th.