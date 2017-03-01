VIDEO: Police need help to find gas station robbery suspect

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect seen on video robbing a gas station on Azalea Road.

The surveillance video, shared on MPD’s Cyber Intelligence Facebook Page, shows the black male suspect entering a Valero gas station on the morning of February 25. The suspect pushes the gas station attendant into the register and steals cash from the drawer. The video ends with him pushing the woman out of the way and leaving.

We’ll have a lot more on this story tonight on News 5. Anyone with information is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211 or Crime Stoppers at 251-208-7000.