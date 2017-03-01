Vandals Deface Wall at New Mardi Gras Park

City crews will have to clean up the mess that vandals left behind at Mobile’s new Mardi Gras Park. Throughout the Mardi Gras season, vandals used charcoal to write all over the brand new white wall of the park. This wall is on Church Street. City crews tell News 5, they hope to have the vandalism cleaned up by the end of the week. Park visitor, Emily Thomas, says it’s a shame to see people ruining a beautiful new space. “It’s definitely not respecting what the city of Mobile is trying to do. They are trying to build it up, and the graffiti isn’t taking care of that.”

You can see pieces of charcoal on the ground by the wall. Crews will start pressure washing the wall tomorrow.