Tornadoes Kill Three People Across Midwest

More than 20 reports of tornadoes stretching from Arkansas to Iowa to Illinois. Three people were killed from severe weather, one in Missouri and two in Illinois.

The two people in Illinois were killed by a tornado. At least one tornado was confirmed to be an EF-3.

The governor of Illinois met with storm victims today.

“Do you live here?” said Governor Bruce Rauner. “Yes I do,” said a storm victim. “I heard a freight train. We went to the basement.” “The basement windows blew out?” said Gov. Rauner. “Yes and uh we were covered,” said the storm victim.

On Wednesday, two more tornadoes were reported in West Virginia and Kentucky. The clean up has begun, but as the storm system moves east, cold air moves in.

“Recovery efforts can become more dangerous with dropping temperatures the potential for additional rain and even in some part of Illinois just turning into snow,” said James Joseph, Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director.

Snow created dangerous roads in Wisconsin Wednesday.

Ahead of the cold, a powerful line of thunderstorms is still moving east tonight. Severe weather is possible this evening from Central Mississippi and Alabama to Connecticut.