Someone built an alert for when April the giraffe goes into labor

A very pregnant April the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. (WIVT/WBGH)
It’s been hours.

Days.

Millions of people are watching a pregnant giraffe in anticipation of its birth.

April could go into labor any day, and one Seattle man knows a ton of people want to know when it happens, so he built an alert system.

It can be found at http://giraffe-watch.thomasphorton.com/, or click here.

Simply enter your email, and when people start seeing April go into labor, you’ll get a message.

Tom Horton only asks for “beer money” if you appreciate the service.

He’s selling shirts, too.

Animal Adventure Park, where April is at, is also selling giraffe swag.

 

