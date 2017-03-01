Someone built an alert for when April the giraffe goes into labor

It’s been hours.
Days.
Millions of people are watching a pregnant giraffe in anticipation of its birth.
April could go into labor any day, and one Seattle man knows a ton of people want to know when it happens, so he built an alert system.
It can be found at http://giraffe-watch.thomasphorton.com/, or click here.
Simply enter your email, and when people start seeing April go into labor, you’ll get a message.
Tom Horton only asks for “beer money” if you appreciate the service.
He’s selling shirts, too.
Animal Adventure Park, where April is at, is also selling giraffe swag.