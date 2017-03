3 lb. Large Shrimp, cooked

2 cups Mayo

3 cups Artichoke, quartered

1 cups Creole mustard

2 Tbl. Worcestershire

1 Tbl. Lemon juice

1 Tbl. Garlic

1 pint Cherry Tomato

1 bu Green Onions, chopped

Blend the dressing; (Creole mustard, Mayo, Worcestershire, Lemon juice, garlic) cut cherry tomatoes in half, chop green onions. Mix all items together in a mixing bowl

Dress in bowl w/ leaf lettuce around the rim of the bowl and serve on a platter w/ crackers