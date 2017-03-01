POLL: Did the Comic Cowboys Go Too Far on Fat Tuesday? Complaints Pouring In

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:

SLIDESHOW: Did the Comic Cowboys Go Too Far?

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The Comic Cowboys are receiving a barrage of complaints online after their jokes in Fat Tuesday’s Mardi Gras parade were considered by some to be “racially insensitive.”

The Comic Cowboys, who boastfully go over-the-top with their satirical jokes every year for Mardi Gras, targeted the city of Prichard in many of their parade billboard on Fat Tuesday this year.

The one receiving the most scrutiny portrays an Uber ride in Prichard as a trip in a police vehicle. Prichard, predominantly a black city in Alabama, has been plagued by violence and crime for decades.

“Do you think it is ok for children to see this? Is it ok to make fun of someone being shot?,” said one upset person who emailed News 5.

“I was horrified at the racist signs, and the borderline pornographic signs,” said a person emailing News 5 from Indiana. “I was actually considering a visit for Mardi Gras next year but there is no way I’d bring my family to your town by the looks of what passes as daytime entertainment there.”

SCROLL THROUGH SLIDESHOW — THEN ANSWER POLL: DID THE COMIC COWBOYS GO TOO FAR?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s