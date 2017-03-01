POLL: Did the Comic Cowboys Go Too Far on Fat Tuesday? Complaints Pouring In

SLIDESHOW: Did the Comic Cowboys Go Too Far? View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The Comic Cowboys are receiving a barrage of complaints online after their jokes in Fat Tuesday’s Mardi Gras parade were considered by some to be “racially insensitive.”

The Comic Cowboys, who boastfully go over-the-top with their satirical jokes every year for Mardi Gras, targeted the city of Prichard in many of their parade billboard on Fat Tuesday this year.

The one receiving the most scrutiny portrays an Uber ride in Prichard as a trip in a police vehicle. Prichard, predominantly a black city in Alabama, has been plagued by violence and crime for decades.

“Do you think it is ok for children to see this? Is it ok to make fun of someone being shot?,” said one upset person who emailed News 5.

“I was horrified at the racist signs, and the borderline pornographic signs,” said a person emailing News 5 from Indiana. “I was actually considering a visit for Mardi Gras next year but there is no way I’d bring my family to your town by the looks of what passes as daytime entertainment there.”

