New Bill would require all day cares to be licensed in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers will debate a bill to require all day cares to be licensed and end a longstanding exemption for church-affiliated facilities.

Alabama is one of a handful of states that exempt church-affiliated day cares from licensing requirements.

The House Children and Senior Advocacy Committee will hold a public hearing Wednesday morning on the bill.

VOICES for Alabama’s Children said Alabama is one of seven states that exempt faith-based day cares from regulation.

VOICES executive director Melanie Bridgeforth says the bill is aimed at protecting children.

Barry Spear, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Human Resources, says the department supports the bill. There are 998 licensed centers and 943 exempt centers in Alabama.

The bill specifies that the state could not interfere in religious teachings of licensed centers.