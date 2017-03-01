MPD Name Man Killed On Basil St.

Mobile Police have identified a man killed Tuesday night on Basil Street in the Campground area of Mobile.

Officers located Thaddeus Rush, 26, on the side of the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Rush was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police were called out to the area around 8:30 Tuesday night for reports of multiple shots. At least two other people were injured.

Neighbors in the area say the incident started after Rush was shooting into the air following a Mardi Gras Parade. Other people approached him and argument happened leading to the gunshots.

Mobile Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 251-208-7211