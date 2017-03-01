Gulf Shores Rallies Behind High School Marching Band

GULF SHORES, AL- Gulf Shores High School band member Alana Taylor was just feet away from being hit by the SUV just as the Mardi Gras parade was about to start.

“As it was coming, I saw two kids under the car and it went over them,” says Taylor.

Taylor was one of the lucky ones. 12 of Taylor’s fellow band members were hurt when 73-year old Larry Rathbun ran into the group while behind the wheel of a 2008 Ford Expedition. Rathbun has not been charged. Police say the horrific incident was an accident.

9 of the 12 are out of the hospital. The community continues to pull for the kids still hospitalized and for the entire marching band.

Gulf Shores businesses are rallying behind the band and first responders who helped the victims.

Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores is offering free meals to first responders this week and is considering helping the injured students and their families. We’ll let you know what the popular restaurant plans to do.