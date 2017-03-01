Fire investigators seeking man in arson case that endangered 5 people

By Published:
nichols
Fire investigators with Mobile Fire-Rescue Department are seeking information on the whereabouts of a subject wanted in connection to a fire that occurred on Baylor Street on February 13, 2017.  
The residence was occupied with five people inside at the time of the fire.
Shane Michael Nichols, 24 year old white male, 5’6”, 165 pounds with medium build, brown hair and hazel eyes.  His last known residence was 157 South University Blvd but frequents the Dauphin Island Parkway area.
Nichols has 37 total felony warrants to include arson 1st and 36 counts fraudulent use of a credit card.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Arson Unit at 251-208-1417. Nights and weekends at 251-208-7311.

