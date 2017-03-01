Caught on Camera: House fire in Repton

Chris Best
fire

A neighbor caught the moments a home went up in flames Wednesday morning in Repton, Alabama. Jackson Knight sent the video of the fire to WKRG’s Facebook page.  

Several angles of video show an intense fire. Hot red, orange and yellow flames are shooting into the air. A thick black pillar of smoke is shown in the video reaching towards the sky.

According to Assistant Chief Mike West of the Repton Police Department the fire happened on Jones Street near Highway 41.  There was a female and a dog at home at the time of the fire. Both got out unhurt. The woman is staying with relatives.

