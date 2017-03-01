Caught on Camera: End to Chase is Like Scene from “Dukes of Hazard”

At speeds over 100 miles per hour, an escaped inmate goes airborne, clipping trees limbs, clearing a fence and landing on another car with someone inside. Incredibly, everyone involved is OK. The suspect’s list of charges continues to grow. 18-year-old Kevonte Austin walked off a work release assignment in Caddo Parrish, Louisiana and hadn’t been seen since, until Tuesday. Deputies say he slipped behind the wheel of stolen truck during a traffic stop, determined not to be caught.

The Webster Parish Sheriff’s office says they were determined to not let Austin race through the main intersection in Dixie Inn at triple digit speeds. A roadblock was set up to keep him from going through the intersection at over 100 miles per hour.

It all came to an end with the incredible jump and crash caught on camera. Another person who was in that stolen truck was also taken into custody. His name has not been released and there’s no word whether he’ll be charged in connection to the stolen truck or assisting the escapee.

