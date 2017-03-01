Car Crashes into Mobile Apartment Complex

WKRG Staff Published:
car-brick-2

A close call for a driver in Mobile after their car slammed into an apartment. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Kingswood Apartment Complex on Old Shell Road. It’s near the Brick Pit restaurant close to University Boulevard. The white car hit near the front door off an apartment. The brick facade crumbled after the impact. It appears the brick structure stopped the car from going through the apartment’s living room. No injuries in the crash. Police have not identified the driver at this time. No word if they lived in the complex.

car-brick-2 car-brick-3

