An emergency situation is unfolding in Destin, Florida after a second story balcony collapsed at an area condo complex. It happened at Sandpiper Cove on Gulf Shore Drive. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says as many as 11 people may be injured. Rescue crews are working this situation right now and a sheriff’s office spokesperson says an air ambulance was dispatched. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and we will post updates here on wkrg.com and on News 5 at 10:00.

