Assemblies and Counseling Planned on First Day of School after GS Tragedy

Gulf Shores, AL (WKRG)

Students and staff return to class for the first day at Gulf Shores Middle and High schools following the Mardi Gras tragedy. Principals of both schools say they will each have an assembly for students. Also, band students in both schools will be kept together since they were the closest to this tragedy.

“It’s a tough morning, you never expect as a principal, and all principals in the United States our number one concern is, when you get to these situations it’s very hard, you feel and you bear their pain,” said Gulf Shores High School Principal Dr. Ernie Rosado.

It’s hard for people not to get emotional talking about this. “I came up on it as they were pulling a person out and that’s the worst moment of a principal’s life,” said Principal Rosado with a sniffle as he held back tears. As students trickle in, there’s a sense of sadness as they get to campus.

“I was very upset, I love everyone at this school, we’re one big family when I heard students got injured but I knew we all get together and we can help each other out no matter the odds no matter the circumstances,” said Sophomore Logan Holland. Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler is also expected to address the student body this morning.