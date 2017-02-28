One Dead in Apparent Home Invasion in Foley

11:30 p.m. UPDATE: Authorities have confirmed that the individual killed on scene is the intruder.

The 21-year-old man broke three doors with a pick-axe before entering the business, Elite Marine.

The business owner heard the intrusion and retaliated with a gun. The intruder was shot dead. No arrests were made.

The business owner is believed to be acting within his rights. The case will be sent to a grand jury.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities are investigating what appears to be a home invasion on Chestnut Drive in Foley.

There is a large police presence, including Foley Police and Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies.

One person has been shot and killed. Police cannot confirm the details on the person yet.

News 5’s Pat Peterson is on scene. Stay with News 5 as this story develops.