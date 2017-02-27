TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Overturned Car Shuts Down Wallace Tunnel in Mobile During Mardi Gras

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — An enormous traffic backup is forming in Mobile after a car crash shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate-10 in the Wallace Tunnel.

The vehicle overturned in the tunnel Monday afternoon, immediately stopping traffic from the Causeway and Baldwin County. The Bankhead Tunnel, commonly used as an alternative for drivers when the Wallace Tunnel is experiencing delays, is shut down for Mardi Gras parade purposes.

The crash has not sent anyone to the hospital with injuries, News 5 is told. ALDOT is unsure when the wreck will be cleared.

Traffic continues to backup on the interstate as crews rush to clear the accident.