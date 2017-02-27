Satsuma Woman Marks One-Year since Husband Killed in Tornado

David Swann is from Satsuma. He was killed in a 2016 tornado while working on a job in Louisiana.
Satsuma, AL (WKRG) – A family in Satsuma marks one year since David Swann was killed in a Louisiana tornado.  Swann was working in Convent, Louisiana in late February of last year when a tornado killed him and a friend in a trailer park.

“It’s hard to imagine how powerful that tornado was for what it did to this truck,” said David’s wife Mary standing next to what remains of his husband’s smashed pickup truck. It was towed from the rubble of a trailer park last year.

In a story we did in 2016, Mary Swann told me she worried about losing her home and making ends meet. Since then, a combination of faith, work and an insurance policy she nearly dropped helped make it happen. Mary Swann said she and her family have traveled to Louisiana at least five times since the tornado to pick up personal effects, but most of all to keep the memory of her husband David alive.

“Sometimes it’s hard to make it out there,” said Mary Swann. “I feel bad if I don’t go like nobody cares.”

They went to Louisiana last week to mark the one-year anniversary of the storm. Still standing are a pair crosses left in honor of the tornado victims. Mary says the biggest challenge back home is silence.

“It is true, it gets quiet, everyone goes home, it is you, you have to deal with it,” said Mary Swann. “And I learned I wish I would have been nicer to David.” On her front porch are plants from David’s funeral. Inside the front door, there’s a vast collection of pictures so David Swann won’t be forgotten.

Scott Ellis was the second victim in the 2016 Convent tornado. Mary Swann said Ellis was staying with David Swann while the Satsuma man worked on a welding job in Louisiana.

This is in the interior of David Swann's wrecked pick-up. Mary said she's not sure what she's going do do with the old vehicle but she didn't want to leave it in Louisiana.
Mary said one of the hardest parts of the last year is coping with the silence and alone time since her husband's passing.
Family members visited the site where David Swann was killed last week to mark the one-year anniversary of his death. Crosses set up in the trailer park to the two tornado victims are still standing. Mary Swann said she periodically visits to make sure the crosses are in good shape.
Mary Swann also donated money to Mardi Gras Park to have a brick placed there in her husband's honor
