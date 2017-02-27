Pensacola Police Search for Suspected Purse-Snatching Duo

Pensacola Police Department have issued warrants for the man and woman believed to be responsible for a violent purse snatching.

Previous mugshot of Sheena Renise Outing. Source: Escambia County Jail
Source: Escambia County Jail
Previous mugshot of Derick Levell Jones. Source: Escambia County Jail.
Source: Escambia County Jail.

According to investigators, Derick Levell Jones, 30, allegedly snatched a female victim’s purse from her backseat as she was in the vehicle, attempting to leave her home on South Florida Blanca Street. Jones then got away in an older model silver sedan driven by Sheena Renise Outing, 30.

The two proceeded to go shopping with the victim’s stolen credit card the next day, spending approximately $2,300 at a local department store.

If you’ve seen the pair or have any information on their whereabouts, call Pensacola Police at (850) 435-1900 or Gulf Coast Crimestoppers at (850) 433-7867.

