Accident on General W.K. Wilson Jr. Bridge Now Clear

UPDATE 5:38 AM

An official with the Stockton Fire Department says both lanes of I-65 southbound are reopen.  The call initially came in just after midnight.  He says one driver was taken to the hospital for examination but is expected to be okay.

 

ORIGINAL STORY

Baldwin County, AL (WKRG)

Two tractor-trailers collided in the middle of the General Wilson Bridge overnight.  The crash clogged traffic for hours.  It is being cleared just before dawn.

It happened along I-65 southbound in the middle of the bridge over the Tensaw River.  The General W.K. Wilson Jr. bridge is better known as the “Dolly Parton” bridge locally.  No word on if anyone was hurt.

I-65 SB traffic had one lane open at the start of the morning commute.
