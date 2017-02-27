Bus Driver Under Investigation for Texting and Driving

An Escambia County School system bus driver is under investigation this morning after video surfaced that seems to show him using his cell phone while driving.

Superintendent John Knott of the Escambia County School system confirms to News 5 that they are investigating the video and have “addressed the situation”.

In the video, you can see the unidentified driver reach for his phone and at several times take both hands off the wheel. You can hear children in the background while the driver looks at the phone and swipes it.

The superintendent declined to answer whether the driver was placed on leave during the investigation or is still driving.