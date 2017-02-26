Spring Hill Students Talk About NOLA Parade Crash

Related Coverage Arrest Made in NOLA Parade Crash, SHC Students Safe

Spring Hill College is a small, intimate school where everyone is connected in some way.

“We’re a whole family here,” said Spring Hill College Junior Mitchell Dombowski. The school released a statement late Sunday saying the four students hurt Saturday night in New Orleans were released from the hospital after midnight and were safe. Students say they’re thankful. They’re grateful the images shown on TV from Saturday night didn’t tell a worse story for their fellow students.

“It’s a shock definitely, and it ripples everybody feels it in different ways, chances are I know all of them and most people here know all of them,” said Junior Hayden Pritchard. Some of the students I spoke with on campus say this incident also makes them worry just a little bit about what they might do on spring break

“Makes me think New Orleans is a dangerous place, I know it is so I definitely won’t be going there for a while,” said Senior Lane Brunson. Students say this incident sent shockwaves through campus.

“I mean it’s scary you know, people go out over spring break and Mardi Gras break have a good time and just it’s terrifying honestly. I’m doing filming for spring break but it’s scary you know. You want people to be safe and have a good time and you know that’s not always a reality,” said Hayden Pritchard. A Saturday night of worry turns to a Sunday morning of relief for the hundreds of people who study here.