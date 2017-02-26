“Moonlight” Wins Oscar For Best Picture

By Published:
An Oscar Statuette at the 88th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Moonlight” has won best picture at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset that followed Warren Beatty first reading the wrong winner.

Shock and chaos spread through the Dolby Theatre when producers of “La La Land” were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches to be informed that Beatty had incorrectly read “La La Land” as the winner.

Host Jimmy Kimmel came forward to inform the cast that “Moonlight” had indeed won, showing the envelope as proof.

Producer Jordan Horwitz then graciously passed his statue to the “Moonlight” producers.

