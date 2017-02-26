Joe Cain Classic Continues Mardi Gras Tradition

Joe Cain Classic

Mobile, AL- Joe Cain Day festivities kicked off early this morning.

The Joe Cain Classic got runners’ blood flowing as they raced through the streets for a 5K race.

The run started just after eight this morning.

There were a few more green, purple, and gold dressed runners than a normal 5K in Mobile.

This was the 27th annual running of the classic.

“Every year we give money for challenged athletes in our area,” said Gloria Dodds, Bay Area Runners President.

We pick local groups of challenged athletes to give our proceeds too.  It’s a great fundraiser.  It’s a great event for all of us. It’s a lot of fun putting it together too.”

After the race you could find runners strolling to the Joe Cain Block Party.

The party is in front of Joe Cain’s house on Augusta Street and offers food, music, and beer.  There were also door prizes and plenty of costumes.

