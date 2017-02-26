<“i’m outside cooking today for my church. we’re celebrating black history month. and sunday were going to have potluck dinner, so i’m getting this meat ready for it.”

78 YEAR OLD FRANCIS THOMAS HAS A DEEP LOVE OF CHURCH, FAMILY, COMMUNITY AND BASEBALL — — NAT — AND HE GOES THE EXTRA MILE FOR ALL OF THE ABOVE –

BUT IT’S HIS CONNECTION TO BASEBALL THAT MAKES HIM A GOOD SPORT —-

(Francis Thomas) “I think they need to know where it started…where it come from…why Mobile was such a mecca for baseball.”

FRANCIS’ FATHER JESSIE WAS A BASEBALL SCOUT WHO SIGNED MOBILE’S WILLIE MCCOVEY TO A CONTRACT WITH THE GIANTS — HIS UNCLE SHOWBOAT THOMAS PLAYED OVER 20 YEARS IN THE NEGRO LEAGUES WITH PLAYERS LIKE THE GREAT SATCHEL PAIGE, ANOTHER MOBILE LEGEND.

“william McCovey was working over there at Malbis Bakery down over the railroad track where my daddy found him. He came here to go to the Giants with his golves and his spikes in his hand. I ran around over there on Houston Street to Frith’s drugstore to buy an overnight bag.”

FRANCIS IS AN AUTHORITY ON MOBILE’S BASEBALL HISTORY AS IT RELATES TO NEGRO LEAGUE BASEBALL — AND HIS UNIQUE COLLECTION OF ARTICLES AND ARTIFACTS SPANS OVER 75 YEARS

“We got young kids in the black community that don’t know where baseball really started.”

YOU MIGHT SAY FRANCIS’ DAD THREW HIM A CURVEBALL — THE TREASURE TROVE OF MEMORABILIA WAS PASSED DOWN IN A MOST UNUSUAL WAY. IT WAS DISCOVERED INSIDE OF A BATHROOM WALL.

“When I did the remodeling on the back end of this house, the carpenter found it. And he said, Mr. Thomas you better come here, and you see some of it was kind of fray. I didn’t get to some of it in time. They put it in the bathroom wall and he was talking about legacy. So, he didn’t literally put it in my hand but in a sense he did.

FRANCIS HE SAYS IT’S TIME TO PUT HIS KNOWLEDGE IN A BOOK TO HELP EDUCATE FUTURE GENERATIONS OF BASEBALL FANS AS WELL AS HIS FAMILY ABOUT THE STRUGGLES AND TRIUMPHS OF SOME OF THE GAME’S GREATEST PLAYERS THAT NEVER GOT TO PLAY IN THE MAJOR LEAGUES.

“We come up with this book idea, so I don’t know what is going to happen. We are working on it. We only have one chapter. I want the story to end with my great grandson lifting up that book in his hand and saying ‘this is where I came from; my grand-daddy did this.’>