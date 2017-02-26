Father of NOLA parade crash driver speaks out

NEW ORLEANS (WWL) — The father of the driver who plowed through a crowd of people gathered to watch the Endymion parade is in shock after hearing about last night’s crash.

John Rizzuto said he’s still trying to understand what happened last night because is son is “a good kid, who is not that kind of person.”

Rizzuto spoke with his son several times Sunday morning about the events leading up to the crash that injured 28 people. He fought back tears discussing the situation saying “that’s not my son who does that stuff.”

His son, 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto, was apparently on his way home to Paradis Saturday Night after watching the parade with a friend. John Rizzuto said his son told him that “a stranger gave him a drink off the street and that’s the last thing he remembered.”