Fatal Inmate Stabbing at the Elmore Correctional Facility

ELMORE, Ala. –An inmate has died Sunday following an assault at the Elmore Correctional Facility on Sunday.

Department of Corrections officials report that 36-year-old DeMarko Quinta Carlisle was stabbed during an altercation with another inmate inside the facility at 2:45 PM on February 26, 2017.

Carlisle was pronounced dead following his injury at 3:40 pm.

Carlisle was serving a life sentence on a 1999 first-degree robbery conviction out of Jefferson County.

Carlisle’s death is the second reported from an inmate assault at the Elmore Correctional Facility in the last 10 days.

The ADOC is not released the of the suspect or the weapon used in the attack.

No motive behind the attack at this time, the assault is still under investigation.