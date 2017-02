Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Today is the start of Intercalary Days. It’s an observance for people of the Baha’i faith. Brenda Beverly joins us to talk about this time of celebration before a long period of fasting.

It’s four days of celebrations and then 19 days of fasting. While this does parallel the Christian observances of Mardi Gras and Lent, Beverly says it’s only similar in so much as all major religions have some annual period of fasting and prayer.