Baldwin County Traffic Alert

UPDATE 1:18 PM:

The heavy smoke has lifted and traffic is flowing smoothly.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Be cautious if you’re heading Northbound on I-65 in Baldwin County.

A traffic advisory is shown below from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency:

State Troopers are on the scene of a wood fire on Interstate 65 (northbound) in Baldwin County between the 41 and 42 mile marker.

The roadway is still open, but heavy smoke is in the area causing backups.

The Department of Transportation are putting up message boards for traffic control.

Please advise motorists to use caution when traveling this area.