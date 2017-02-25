Teenager stabbed to death in Theodore, suspect not in jail

18-year-old Gaige Taylor was killed in a stabbing incident according to a close relative.

The incident stemmed from a fight that took place in Theodore, Alabama near a Chevron gas station by the Interstate.

Family members say that several teens were involved and that one of those teenagers stabbed Taylor. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Family members also say they know the name of the teenager who stabbed Taylor.

We have repeatedly attempted to contact Mobile Police, who is handling the case, to learn more about the search for the suspect or where the investigation stands, but we have not heard back from law enforcement yet.

Booking logs do not show a person by the name the family has in the Mobile County Jail.

If the suspect is under 18, he may be in a youth facility.

If you have any further information about the incident, contact police.

