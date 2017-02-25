Spell-Casting Scam Couple Arrested

Santa Rosa Beach, Fla-

19-year-old Katiria Rodriguez Correa and 29-year old- Miguel Vega were arrested for grand theft following a spell-casting scam on residents in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida Friday night.

Last night around 5:00 PM, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a fraud call from a resident of Driftwood Estates in Santa Rosa Beach.

The vicitm let the duo inside her home to “bless” her home and belongings. Of those belongings were 10-thousand dollars in cash.

Authorities say the victim was asked to leave the room to allow Correa to set up the “White Magic”, (sometimes embedded in traditional religious beliefs, is performed for good and selfless purposes. In this case, to protect hard earned savings and jewelry) shrine to perform the blessing ceremony.

Once the victim left the room, police say Correa and Vega ran from the scene with the 10-thousand dollars in cash.

While deputies were on-scene, a second victim of the “White Witchcraft” scam arrived, telling deputies that she had previously had jewelry stolen during a blessing ceremony in her home.

The Walton County Sherrif’s Office were able to track down the duo along with the cash, six gold rings, four necklaces, two bracelets and two pendants that were reported stolen.

Correa and Vega were transported to the Walton County Jail.