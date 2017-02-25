BREAKING: Truck Plows into NOLA Endymion parade crowd

New Orleans, LA (WWL) (AP)- NOPD is investigating a crash where a vehicle ran into a crowd of people of people at the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton Avenues.

Police say 12 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2lWHQCg ) reports the crash was reported Saturday at about 6:45 p.m.

New Orleans Police Department spokeswoman Ambria Washington says that “initial reports show so far that about a dozen people are in critical condition.”

Police say that number could increase as the investigation continues.

