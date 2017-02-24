What’s Working: Vigor High School Band: A Mardi Gras Favorite

Many people along the Gulf Coast enjoy the bands during Mardi Gras parades, just as much as the floats. One of the most popular bands this time of year is the Marching Wolfpack Vigor High School band. The band performs under the direction of Mr. Epeval Taylor. Mr. Taylor says the band is highly requested this time of year. They start practicing for Mardi Gras back in the summer.

Taylor says nearly half of his band had never played an instrument before they started in high school. He says he can teach music to anyone who is willing to learn. “Some come from ground zero and blossom and get scholarships to college. It’s a warm feeling in my heart to know that I am a part of that.” He says he acts as a mentor to many of the students and is proud that he can keep many of them off the streets and involved in a positive activity. Student, Vavance Baker, says he appreciates Mr. Taylor keeping an eye on him. “I was around troublemakers. My grades were slipping, and Mr. Taylor checks up on me to make sure my grades are good. He makes me do better.” Dance Team Member, Shalyn Brown, says, “He helps us with our situations. He goes beyond what he is paid to do.”

Mr. Taylor says he would like to expand the band, but he cannot because they don’t have enough instruments. The band has started a gofundme page in order to raise money for the program. Any donation would be appreciated. The link is https://www.gofundme.com/33lozk0.

News 5 looks forward to seeing the Green and White marching in Mobile!