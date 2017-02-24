Weather Preparedness Products are Tax Free this Weekend

Melissa Constanzer
tax free weekend

You may not know it, but it’s a severe weather tax-free weekend in Alabama. Items that are used to prepare for hurricanes or tornadoes will be tax-free today through Sunday.

This includes items like batteries, tape, bungee cords, tarps, coolers and plywood. Many hardware stores and even sporting goods stores that carry camping gear will have tax free items. Each item must be less than 60 dollars to get it tax free. Generators are the only exception to that price cap.

For a list of items that can be found tax free head to the Alabama Revenue Website.

