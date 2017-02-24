USS Mitscher Arrives in Mobile Friday for Navy Week

Ashley Knight By and Published:
New Five's Ashley Knight's view aboard the USS Mitscher Friday morning.
New Five's Ashley Knight's view aboard the USS Mitscher Friday morning.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The United States Navy Destroyer, the U.S.S. Mitscher, will arrive in Mobile Friday to begin five days of activities in the Port City for Navy Week.

The ship’s arrival was delayed Friday morning due to fog, but the U.S.S. Mitscher is expected to arrive at the Mobile Riverfront around 10:30 a.m.

City and Navy officials will be on hand downtown near the Mobile Convention Center to welcome the ship.

After the arrival, a welcome ceremony will be held for the U.S.S. Mitscher and the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs”, are expected to jump onto a terminal in the Alabama Port.

News Five’s Ashley Knight got an exclusive trip onto the U.S.S. Mitscher Friday morning and will be riding the ship into Mobile with the U.S. Navy crew.

For a complete schedule of Navy Week events in Mobile this weekend, go to this link.

 

