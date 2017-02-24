Teacher Arrested for Bringing Pot to School

A teacher from Escambia County Middle School in Atmore has been arrested on marijuana charges Friday morning.

The arrest happened after the school principal, Deborah Bolden, noticed a strong marijuana odor in the school. She contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and they along with their k-9 unit searched the school. The dogs were able to narrow the smell to the classroom of Kimberly Downey. Her students were asked to leave the classroom so the dogs could search. Deputies found a bag containing three partially used blunts under her desk.

Downey is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd. She was booked into the Escambia County Correction Center and given a $6,000 bond. She has since been released.

The incident remains under investigation.