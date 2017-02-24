Seafood Bandit Hits Bon Secour

Safe Harbour Seafood is known for all kinds of seafood fresh from the Gulf but lately, it’s been known for something else. A target of thieves.

Hit twice in a week the latest burglary happening Thursday night. The suspect getting away with flounder and shrimp.

“He wandered around for about ten minutes,” says Capt. Steve Arthur with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “He went straight to the freezer like he knew the place like he’d been there before and he didn’t appear to be in a big hurry.”

He didn’t catch any of the fish he took but cameras did catch him. “We know he’s responsible for one. We’ve got a photograph of him burglarizing the place,” says Arthur.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white male, about 5 foot 3 who drives a dark colored, extended cab, low-rider pickup truck with a tool box in the back.

As many as half a dozen local businesses have been targeted by thieves.