Mardi Gras Marshal Rides Camel

The Maids of Jubilee Paraded through the streets of Downtown Fairhope Friday night providing great entertainment for large crowds.

The organization, formed in 1985, is the 1st Ladies Parading Group on the Eastern Shore.

Their Lead Marshal, made history again by becoming the first marshal to trade in her horse for a camel.

News 5 caught up with her before the parade started, and she admitted she was a little nervous to ride a camel.

“The Maids of Jubilee are so excited cause..(camel makes sound) Yeah. Our theme is “On The Wild Side’, so, what can I say? Olaf is ready to be on the wild side.”