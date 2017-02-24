Former Patient of Convicted Pain Doctor Shares His Experience

Related Coverage Mobile Pain Doctors Found Guilty of Running Pill Mill

Sean Legrone, a former patient at Physicians Pain Specialists of Alabama, doesn’t like to think of what could have happened if the federal government didn’t go after his former doctor Xiulu Ruan and his partner Patrick Couch.

“It kind of scares you,” Legrone said. “I mean I might not even be living.”

Legrone was one of the patients lucky enough to immediately find a replacement doctor for his chronic back pain after the 2015 DEA raid on the clinic.

“You trusted that they were the best ones around because of all the patients they had,” Legrone said. “I feel so relieved I have a new doctor now, and they’ve got my medicine down…not the strong stuff.”

Legrone said his new doctor in Foley spends more time with him during each visit, and he’s noticed an improvement in his treatment. At the time he was a patient at PPSA, he didn’t suspect anything was wrong.

“You trusted that they were the best ones around because of all the patients,” Legrone said. “There were several times I never saw Dr. Ruan, just the nurse practitioner. They’d ask you how you’re doing. ‘Is your medicine working? Ok, we’ll see you next month.’ In and out. just like that.”

Legrone said PPSA started him on a two-month supply of Subsys when his current pain medications stopped being effective.

“Your body gets immune to the pills every so often and they kind of progress you up. So, they said ‘we want you to try this.’ It comes in a pack, and they gave me a two-month supply,” Legrone said about the drug that played a major role in the federal trial because the doctors profited from the pharmaceutical company, Insys, that makes the drug. Insys is facing legal problems of its own with several top execs indicted last December for an alleged kickback scheme.

“The first time I took it, they told me someone would have to stay home with me 24 hours to see what kind of reaction I’d have to it,” Legrone said. He didn’t take the drug for long because he said it didn’t do anything for him, but he said he’s glad he’s no longer using it.