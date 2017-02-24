Fat Tuesdays Have Been Wet, Dry, Hot, and Cold

Fat Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday. That means in some years it could be as early as early February or as late as early March. For the weather in the birthplace of Mardi Gras, Mobile Alabama, that’s a wide range of possibilities from very cold to warm, and from wet to dry.

A little wind or rain is not unusual but the wind direction makes a big difference too. In extremes, some years might bring the chance of sleet, while others bring the threat of severe thunderstorms or tornadoes. Here is a summary of afternoon weather in Mobile on Fat Tuesday from 2007 to 2016.

As you may notice, there is no pattern!

2007, Feb 20 Upper 60s Mostly cloudy with sprinkles 2008, Feb 5 Middle 70s Mostly cloudy and breezy 2009, Feb 24 Middle 60s Sunny and dry 2010, Feb 16 Upper 40s Sunny 2011, Mar 8 Middle 60s Mostly cloudy 2012, Feb 21 Near 70 Sunny 2013, Feb 12 Middle 60s Cloudy with showers 2014, Mar 4 Upper 30s Cloudy with rain 2015, Feb 17 Near 40 Mostly cloudy. Brisk wind 2016, Feb 9 Lower 50s Sunny and windy