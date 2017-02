The WKRG newsroom received multiple calls this afternoon about cars on Interstate 10 near Tillmans Corner with flat tires.

Drivers told the News 5 photographer that some type of debris had cut the sidewall and flattened their tire. Several cars were affected in the Westbound lanes

We are working to gather more information on what the debris was and will have more information later on News 5.