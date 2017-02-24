BREAKING: U.S. Marshals Raid Pensacola Hotel Room, Two Suspects in Custody

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG/CW55) — U.S. Marshals took two suspects into custody in a raid at a Pensacola hotel on Friday that was captured on camera.

News 5’s Hayley Minogue lives near the Quality Inn on Pine Forrest Road, where she noticed Marshals, Pensacola Police and Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies surround the building. She rushed out of her home to capture the raid on-camera

The video, which you can watch tonight on News 5 at 5:00 & 6:00 and later on WKRG.com, shows law enforcement holding long guns pointed at one of the hotel rooms.

Minogue said she heard a loud bang — which sounded like a gunshot or possibly a flash bang — and officers screaming, “get down, get down!” In the video above, you can see Minogue frantically rush behind a vehicle to get to safety after hearing the noise.

Marshals were then seen putting two suspects, seen as white males, into handcuffs. Once the suspects were in police vehicles, all three agencies packed up rapidly and left the scene.

News 5 has been unable to confirm what the suspects were wanted for. Their identities and charges against them are unknown at this time.

Minogue and the News 5 staff are digging for more information.