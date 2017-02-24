Boyette, Rice Tipster Awarded $10,000 in Reward Money

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG/CW55) — Florida authorities have awarded $10,000 to the anonymous tipster who notified local law enforcement of the location of wanted fugitives Billy Boyette and Mary Rice.

The tipster, who is not being identified, had previously received $6,000 in reward money for alerting police to the whereabouts of Boyette and Rice, who drove a stolen vehicle to West Point, Georgia. The fugitives, wanted for the murders of four women, eluded authorities for a week before the tipster provided a break in the case.

Boyette committed suicide and Rice was taken into custody.

The original reward amount was $21,000, but a technicality led to doubt that most — or all — of the reward money wouldn’t be paid because the caller dialed 911 instead of Santa Rose Crime Stoppers.

However, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement worked with county and local agencies to approve a reward in the amount of $16,000.

The tipster had just seen a Facebook post with Boyette and Rice’s photos, as well as the tag number of the vehicle they were driving, when the tipster spotted the car and Rice at a convenience store. After the tag number of the car was verified, the tip was called in to law enforcement describing the location where the fugitives had been spotted. FDLE was informed on February 10 of a person wishing to claim the reward and has been working since to make sure it is awarded.

“It was very important to FDLE that this tipster receive the reward we had contributed. It certainly is well-deserved, because I firmly believe more lives could have been lost if these fugitives remained on the run,” said Jack Massey, Special Agent in Charge at FDLE’s Pensacola Regional Operations Center. “Due to the awareness and dedication of this citizen, who spotted them and took immediate action to report it, a murderous threat to the community was removed. Awarding this individual is the right thing to do.”

He added, “We all play a role in keeping our communities safe. Please report suspicious activity. ‘If you see something, say something.™’ It may well save innocent lives.”