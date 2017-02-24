$25,000 Travel Camper Stolen From Elberta Storage Facility

Pat Peterson By Published:
Class A Storage
You can see where the camper thief cut the fence and gained entry to the business.

ELBERTA, AL- The motion-activated cameras at Class A Storage in Elberta captured some pretty good images of a man stealing a $25,000 travel trailer.

The suspect initially pulls into the front of the business, parks his silver Ford F-250 Crew Cab and cases the property before driving to the back.

Police say the man, who was wearing shorts and flip-flops, then cuts the fence, drives through the hole and hooks up to a 32-foot, 2017 Heartland Mallard Ultralite. The owner of the travel camper is active military.

The owners of the storage facility are offering a $500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s