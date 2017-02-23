USS Alabama Has More Alabama Ties

One of the men visiting Mobile for Navy Week is from Virginia, but he has some serious ties to the state of Alabama.

Commander Paul Reinhardt is the captain of the nuclear submarine USS Alabama. But he is also the son-in-law of the newly sworn-in Attorney General of the United States, Jeff Sessions.

Reinhardt spoke to News 5 about the experience of being part of a submarine crew. It’s something most people will never experience, but he says a lot of the movies about life of submarines actually get it right. He admits there are a lot of routines and some downtime.

As for his famous father-in-law, Reinhardt says he’s a great American, who understands the sacrifices of the families of military men and women.