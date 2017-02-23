Several Local Actors have parts in ‘Get Out’

still0223_00000

The movie Get Out is opening to good reviews from movie critics.

The movie was filmed a year ago, almost entirely in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. It’s also the first film in quite a while filmed in our area to open to a wide release.

If you watch the movie you may find quite a bit of familiar faces. A number of local actors landed roles in the movie, some as extras but others had speaking parts.

Ben Lander and Avery Frawley were in a scene playing brother and sister. The scene was shot at a home in Midtown.

Talent agents say as more movies are made in South Alabama filmmakers are finding more available talent.

“I feel like with the movies that are coming into mobile we do have more local talent than they expect. And I really think that people are really branching out and trying to improve on their acting skills so that they don’t come down here and pull people from out of town,” said Suzanne Massingill of Barfoot Models & Talent.

