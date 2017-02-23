Pay Raises Approved For Sheriff’s Deputies, C.O’s, and Supervisors

Ashley Knight By Published:
Sheriff Sam Cochran

The Mobile County Commission approved today a 7.5% pay increase that will benefit deputies, corrections officers and inmate supervisors. The raise will roll out March 30th. There will also be a raise of 2.5% in October for all county employees across the board. This will cost the county $2.89 million after both sets of raises.

Sheriff Sam Cochran is very pleased about the raises, saying they’ve only had a merit increase once in the last seven years. He will now be able to offer competitive pay. According to Cochran, the starting salary for a deputy is around $32,000 a year and the starting salary for a Corrections Officer is around $30,000.

Cochran says this will translate to economic development.

“If you lose public safety, you’re going to lose the ability to create economic development. Companies would not want to come here if they saw the degradation of our public safety,” says Cochran.

We will have more on this tonight on News 5.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s