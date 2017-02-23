Pay Raises Approved For Sheriff’s Deputies, C.O’s, and Supervisors

The Mobile County Commission approved today a 7.5% pay increase that will benefit deputies, corrections officers and inmate supervisors. The raise will roll out March 30th. There will also be a raise of 2.5% in October for all county employees across the board. This will cost the county $2.89 million after both sets of raises.

Sheriff Sam Cochran is very pleased about the raises, saying they’ve only had a merit increase once in the last seven years. He will now be able to offer competitive pay. According to Cochran, the starting salary for a deputy is around $32,000 a year and the starting salary for a Corrections Officer is around $30,000.

Cochran says this will translate to economic development.

“If you lose public safety, you’re going to lose the ability to create economic development. Companies would not want to come here if they saw the degradation of our public safety,” says Cochran.

We will have more on this tonight on News 5.